Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 5,199 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $169,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

