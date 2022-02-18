Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 465 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in Waters by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 7,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,346,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $314.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.92. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.