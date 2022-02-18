Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 6,974 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM opened at $123.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average of $128.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.