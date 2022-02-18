Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 572.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 915,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $44,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after acquiring an additional 662,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $170,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 96.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,240,000 after buying an additional 638,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $36,001,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

