Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $215.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.79 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.