Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Short Interest Up 43.7% in January

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,319,100 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUTFF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outokumpu Oyj from €9.00 ($10.23) to €8.90 ($10.11) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTFF opened at $6.19 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

