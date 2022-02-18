Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pro Medicus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PMCUF stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

