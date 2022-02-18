AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark raised their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average is $115.96. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

