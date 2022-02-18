SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

SEIC stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

