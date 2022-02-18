Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,767 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $47,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.45 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

