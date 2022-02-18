Millennium Management LLC Purchases 889,780 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 178.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $52,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

