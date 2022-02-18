Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 648.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208,067 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $49,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.94 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.95 and a 200 day moving average of $221.82.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

