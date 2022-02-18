Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Shares of TSEM stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.