Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

