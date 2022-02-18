Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Focus Financial Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 439.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2,057.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 61,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,222,000 after buying an additional 116,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

