Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Focus Financial Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of FOCS stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 439.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.
About Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.
