Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Buy

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $69,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

