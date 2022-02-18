Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $370.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 144.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on W. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.52.

NYSE:W opened at $130.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.46.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

