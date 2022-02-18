CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAIXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.86) to €4.20 ($4.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

CAIXY stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

