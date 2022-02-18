Mizuho Lowers TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $30.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

