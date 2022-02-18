MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $251.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

