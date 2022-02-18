MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $3,312,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $219.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.49 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

