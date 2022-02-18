Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 157.0% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 65,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 250.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $496.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $580.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.69. The company has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.14.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.