Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 64.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 187,384 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,130.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 851,245 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

