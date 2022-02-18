Toroso Investments LLC Sells 3,348 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY opened at $202.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,179 shares of company stock worth $206,868,769 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.