Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

