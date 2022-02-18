iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $102.04 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.05 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average of $108.07.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

