Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GDO stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.