Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GDO stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

