Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Price Target at $162.50

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.36. Primerica has a 12-month low of $135.18 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

