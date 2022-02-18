Brokerages Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ANIP stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

