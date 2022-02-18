Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

