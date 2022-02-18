Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.
Cheesecake Factory Company Profile
Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.
