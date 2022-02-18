Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Drops By 26.4%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

