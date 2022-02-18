Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,560. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

