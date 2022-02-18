Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $176.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.58 and a 200 day moving average of $190.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.05. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $234.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

