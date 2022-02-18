Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $152.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.46. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $278.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

