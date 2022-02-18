Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. Price increases and a higher level of insured exposures are positives. The company is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. Cincinnati Financial boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares have outperformed the industry in past year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Escalating expenses can also put strain on margin expansion.”

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

