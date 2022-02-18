6,771 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $165,068,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,048,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,773,000 after buying an additional 93,521 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

