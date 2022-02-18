Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,590 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,225 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,436,000 after purchasing an additional 128,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,059,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 309,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYFM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of HYFM opened at $19.46 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $92.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.