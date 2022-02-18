The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

