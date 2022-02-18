Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 91.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 962.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,483,000 after purchasing an additional 310,483 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 51.4% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 94,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 32,194 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 172.1% in the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 181,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.94.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.09.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.