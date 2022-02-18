4,722 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.39 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

