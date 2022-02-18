WOWswap Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. WOWswap has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $60,843.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.70 or 0.00016561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.48 or 0.07145876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,439.05 or 0.99939193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00049881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003175 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

