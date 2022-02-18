Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $329,523.13 and $9.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,354.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.48 or 0.00781773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00218436 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020711 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

