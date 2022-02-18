Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NYSE:PAX opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.52 million and a PE ratio of 18.75. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 298,442 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

