Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
NYSE:PAX opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.52 million and a PE ratio of 18.75. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 298,442 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patria Investments (PAX)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.