Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,800 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,800 ($119.08) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.22) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,250 ($84.57) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($101.22) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

