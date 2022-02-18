Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

