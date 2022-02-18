STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.00 ($56.82).

EPA:STM opened at €39.13 ($44.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €41.71 and a 200 day moving average of €40.04. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

