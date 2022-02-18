Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

EPA CA opened at €18.02 ($20.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.80 and a 200-day moving average of €16.15. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($26.91).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

