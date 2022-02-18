Analysts Issue Forecasts for Angi Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Angi in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Angi’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $6.49 on Friday. Angi has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Angi by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.