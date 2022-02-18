Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.58. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $325.89.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

