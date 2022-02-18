Brokers Offer Predictions for Arch Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $9.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $11.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $11.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $44.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

ARCH stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.25.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

