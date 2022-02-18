MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,032 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 167.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 623,818 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

